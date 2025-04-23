Summary Chrome for Android is getting an update to prioritize background tabs containing user edits (like filled forms and drafts), reducing the risk of them being prematurely closed by Android's memory management.

This feature is currently live in the Chrome Canary build (version 137) and can be enabled through specific flags, with a likely arrival in the stable channel around mid-May 2025.

By giving these tabs higher memory priority, Chrome aims to prevent data loss that could occur when Android's Low Memory Killer Daemon (LMKD) terminates less essential processes under memory pressure.

Losing essential data to background Chrome tabs on your Android device could soon be a thing of the past.

For reference, on Chrome on Android, inactive tabs are often susceptible to automatically being discarded if they haven't been visited for an extended duration. The same can also happen in memory-constrained situations.