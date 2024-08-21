Summary Google Chrome for Android is finally updating its sync model after 15 years, automatically syncing data once you log in.

The new Chrome login model will provide a modern UI, similar to other Android apps, making it easier to manage data.

The seamless syncing experience in Chrome will also come to the desktop version.

Like its desktop counterpart, Google Chrome is among the most popular web browsers for Android. Despite being resource-hungry, it's the preferred browser for many thanks to its seamless syncing of tabs and history across your devices. Plus, Google regularly updates Chrome with new features and enhancements to deliver a better experience. Despite all this, Chrome for Android has stuck to its old 'Chrome sync' model, where you must manually enable data syncing after logging into your Google account. 15 years after its introduction, Google is finally doing away with this approach.

In a post on the Chromium blog, Google says it will replace the traditional Chrome sync approach to signing in to Chrome on desktop and Android with a new "identity model." Currently, when you sign in to Chrome with a Google account, you must manually select the items you want to sync. This differs from other Android apps, where syncing starts automatically once you log in with your Google account.

Google is replacing its legacy sync mode with "one that more seamlessly meets the expectations users have today." You essentially sign in to your Google account in Chrome, and all data saved to your account, like passwords and addresses, will automatically sync. You will no longer have to select the data types you want to sync.

The latter went live in Chrome for iOS in October 2023 with the release of Chrome 118, so Google has taken its time to bring the new model to the browser's Android and desktop builds.

New Chrome login model will bring a modern login UI

More importantly, as part of this change, Chrome for Android will discontinue its old Google login interface. It will be replaced with a more modern UI, which you must have already seen in other Android apps when signing in with your Google account.

For privacy and greater control, you must manually enable the option to allow Chrome to save your history and open tabs to your Google account. Google says the new sync model will roll out soon on Chrome for desktop and Android.