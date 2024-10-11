Key Takeaways Chrome for Android is moving closer to the return of the bottom address bar option.

The pre-beta Canary build introduced an Omnibox long-press menu combining options for Copy Link and Move Address Bar, in addition to a Settings menu option.

Neither are active yet, but it's only a matter of time.

A surprisingly vocal subset of Chrome for Android users has clamored for the return of the optional bottom-aligned address bar in the years since its 2020 removal. To their satisfaction, an APK teardown recently revealed the existence of just such an option within Android's Chrome Canary build.

Per prominent leaker and Twitter/X user @Leopeva64, the pre-beta Android build contains placeholders for altering the Omnibox location in not just the kebab menu, but also in the context menu accessed by directly at the URL bar.

Chrome for Android used to let you move the URL box to the bottom for easy access, just like Chrome iOS and Firefox still do. Inexplicably, developers removed the option in 2020, and customization-loving users as well as those with small hands have been speaking up ever since.

You either like the browser bar on top, or on the bottom. But if you can't decide, or if a page isn't displaying correctly, you'll now have a streamlined method for changing it without ever digging into the Settings menu.

Chrome for Android's placement setting will basically mirror the current iOS function.

Chrome for iOS has allowed bottom address bar alignment for 6 years, and although it requires TestFlight beta enrollment and a flag activation, it's unusual that an app's iPhone version has offered more customization than Android's for so long. Neither setting is currently active, but it's only a matter of time before this simple option arrives in the Public release to increase the ease of one-handed use.