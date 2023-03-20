Google Chrome is the most-used and also one of the best browsers in the world. That gives Google a unique position in the market, allowing it to be one of the driving forces behind how the internet is supposed to progress and evolve. Other companies have been trying to get a piece of the cake, but Microsoft, Apple, and more specialized players like Mozilla and Vivaldi aren’t even coming close. The next company in line to try and take the crown is Amazon, which seems to be exploring launching its own web browser for desktops.

Nicholas De Leon, Senior Reporter for Consumer Reports, shared an Amazon survey on Twitter that heavily suggests Amazon is seriously exploring the option to launch a browser (via Gizmodo). The company is inviting select customers to answer a five-minute survey about web browsers, with the purpose of finding out what people are looking for in browsers and how current solutions could be improved. Questions revolve around the importance of tracking and ad blocking, password management, VPN and other security features, extensions support, and cross-platform compatibility. Amazon is also asking respondents to share which browsers they’re currently using.

The most significant question is likely the last one: “Imagine that there is a new desktop/laptop browser available to you. Which of these would convince you to download and try it?” The multiple choice options include faster page load times, better security and privacy features, easy transfers for browsing data and passwords, syncing options across desktop and mobile, and “AI enabled tab, history, and bookmarks management to automatically sort these into categories for quick search and retrieval.”

The questions are incredibly specific and suggest that Amazon is seriously considering launching its own browser. However, it’s always possible that the company is only exploring general options and doesn’t have a specific product launch in mind just yet.

Launching a browser of its own might definitely make sense for Amazon, though. While it’s mostly known as an online store, the company is also in the online advertising space and web hosting, two technologies that could benefit from having a consumer product at hand. Amazon could differentiate itself with shopping features, too, making it easier for consumers to compare prices and get alerts about rebates. Given Amazon’s dominance in this area, it could do a better job than Google with its Chrome shopping features.