Summary Google Chrome's latest version features AI-powered tab group organization for efficient browsing.

Enabling AI tab organization in Chrome is simple - just enable the flags and let AI suggest or create tab groups.

The feature is now available for desktop testing in Chrome Canary, making tab management a breeze for topical browsing.

Google's strong focus on Artificial Intelligence is showing up in nearly every business it operates, including the Chrome browser. Since the release of version 121, we've seen new additions such as direct access to Gemini, Help Me Write for convenient message composition, and AI-powered History search currently in development, which would make browsing history searchable even with non-exact keywords. Alongside these, Google also announced AI tab group organization in Chrome, and that's now available for early stage testing in Chrome Canary.

Related Google Chrome 121 gets a heaping helping of AI smarts Generative AI will help with tabs, themes, and the dreaded blank page syndrome

Generative AI has been a watershed moment for tech companies, because it unlocked several cool capabilities with contextual understanding, summarization, and efficient handling of big data. Chrome's efforts at leveraging generative AI's strengths for tab management were first spotted in November last year, with an official announcement in January 2024. Chrome researcher @Leopeva64 on X tells me this feature has been in Chrome Canary since this announcement went live, but a few months down the road, WindowsReport has now spotted the feature now available for testing via flags added recently in a recent Chrome Canary build for desktops. So, if you tend to create an endless spiral of tabs while you research your next purchase, or just need to automate the topical tab grouping process, this feature could be for you.

Enabling AI-powered tab organization and reorganization features in the browser only takes a few seconds. You need to enable the following flags available when you type chrome://flags/ in the address bar, and then restart the browser for the changes to take effect. Google support documentation adds that you need to be in the US, be signed in to Chrome, have Sync switched on, and toggle on Experimental AI in Chrome Settings. Tab Organizer should be available as an ongoing experiment, but nonetheless, the related flags added recently are:

For organizing tabs #tab-organization #tab-organization-settings-visibility #multi-tab-organization For reorganizing tabs #tab-reorganization #tab-reorganization-divider

Automating tab organization is a breeze

Source: Google

With the right flags enabled, you can let AI take the wheel by clicking the downward-pointing tab search arrow icon in the upper left corner of the tab switcher ribbon. In the drop-down menu, just switch to the Organize tabs section with the ✨ symbol and hit Let's go. The AI should suggest a few tab groups you can benefit from, with buttons to Create group or Clear the selection. You can also modify tab groups using the pencil icon beside the name before hitting Create group.

If you're mostly organized and just need tabs related to one specific topic to be grouped together and tucked away, you can right-click on one such tab and select Organize similar tabs in the context menu. This method of tab organization was shown off in Google's original announcement, and we are happy it is available for testing now. However, there's still no word on this feature's expansion plans for Android, even though Chrome supports tab grouping on that OS.