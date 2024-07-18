Summary Google is heavily investing in AI, evident in features like Help Me Write and new in-development Chrome capabilities like Product Specs.

Product Specs will simplify product research by summarizing specifications using AI, with potentially collated displays for easy comparison.

Chrome is likely to make Product Specifications available across operating systems, because the toggle for it shows up in Chrome Sync settings.

Google has thrown its weight behind AI, and no matter which way we look, we tend to spot various examples of the company’s efforts — on Android, Gemini is poised to replace Assistant, writing aids like Help Me Write have greatly simplified Docs and Gmail, while AI is still in nascent stages of integration into Chrome for desktop. Features like Help Me Write, History search and AI theming are in various stages of release, but the browser’s latest feature in development could make your next product search far simpler with product summaries.

Looking for new products is never an easy task now, because customers are spoilt for choice and sifting through Amazon listings or brand stores to find the best product for your fit, or the best value-for-money item can be a chore. We’re here to pick out the best Android phones and budget phones for you, but way back in May, our reader and Chrome feature spotter @Leopeva64 on X (formerly Twitter) spotted Google developing a new feature called Product Specs.

Product Specs should simplify research by using the summarization prowess of Google’s AI to identify and pull the specifications from a product page. You’ll just need to right-click the target tab in the browser and select Show Specifications in the drop-down list. This pulls up a new tab called Product Specifications, where you might see the diagonal gradient fading across the screen — typical loading page behavior for Google’s new AI features in Chrome.

Ideally, you can choose the Show Specifications option on multiple tabs, and the feature should smartly collate all that data, and simplify comparisons with something like tabular presentation, pie charts, and simplified reviews. However, Leopeva64 hasn’t managed to get the feature completely working yet, and we remain in the dark about Google’s design plans for the new Specifications tab.

More details about this AI-powered feature pour through

Meanwhile, the feature researcher has spotted a new toggle switch for Product Specifications under Manage what you sync in Chrome Settings. This setting showing up here instead of the usual Flags section like most other Canary features could be a sign that Google will make it available on Chrome across operating systems, including Android and desktop. Interestingly, the Chromium source code reveals this toggle has been thrown in with the sync settings because it is a new sync type. That could be a new way of handling feature toggles, but specifically for this section.

We haven’t seen any other evidence suggesting this one will show up in other devices, but it should be interesting to see Chrome leverage AI’s biggest strength — data handling — to benefit users and save people some time with reliable results.