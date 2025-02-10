Summary Google is soon introducing AI to enhance its password manager in Chrome, automating password resets and suggesting new ones.

The feature aims to simplify the process of detecting and resetting compromised credentials.

The addition of AI in Chrome can potentially improve security for users by automating password changes.

AI seems to be finding inroads into everything we do online now, and Google is keeping up with the competition using its own tool called Gemini. While the company might not use its Gemini branding across the suite of apps offered, AI is making its way to Google Chrome as well. It is the most widely used web browser across operating systems, so it's no surprise that the company is focusing on simplifying repetitive or common tasks first. The latest AI feature addition along these lines makes password resets easier.

Google Chrome has an integrated password manager feature that helps remember passwords for you, and passkey support was added recently as well. Moreover, this browser component also syncs these credentials across devices you sign in to, helps you create strong new passwords, and alerts you to data breaches where your credentials may have been compromised. In my experience, this is sufficient assistance to maintain account security since Google Password Manager tends to err on the side of caution with the breach detection system.

However, GPM only highlights the compromised password and you need to reset them manually. Recently, browser researcher and AP reader @Leopeva64 on X (formerly Twitter) found Google working on a new AI assist for this aspect of password management. The new addition is tucked into an AI Innovations section of the Chrome Canary settings sidebar. It should simplify new password creation for compromised accounts by automating the process to a certain extent using AI as a bridge between GPM's current capabilities of breach detection and new password suggestion. The new password will be auto-saved to GPM, so the user doesn't need to remember it either.

While this feature might not seem like much at first glance, resetting passwords and visiting GPM to check for compromised credentials is an arduous task. With AI stepping in to simplify the process, only a few questions about the implementation remain. For its part, the feature description reassures users that Google won't get access to credentials, but every website handles password resets differently, with most integrating a verification step, and cracking that part with AI could prove challenging.

However, if Google does it, I would love to see the company step up this initiative to maintain a record of previously used passwords as a failsafe and anti-repetition measure. Moreover, automating the reset process can be a boon to corporate staffers who need to routinely set up new passwords for multiple workplace apps to ensure security.

When this feature might come to Chrome for desktop in the stable channel is anyone's guess, but we suspect the wait won't be long since Canary is only a couple of versions behind the stable release cycle, and Google would also make this feature available on other operating systems like Android.