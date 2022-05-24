Traditional text-based passwords will likely stick around for a while despite the emergence of newer, fancier ways to log in, like fingerprint and facial recognition. This means Android phones, even the best Google Pixel phones, can only do so much to protect our online accounts. The goal is to ditch passwords, but we're not there yet. In the meantime, Google has a Password Manager to secure our passwords, and it does an excellent job of saving online account passcodes and automatically filling them on different websites. It's like a personal assistant for logins.

Yet, sometimes, this virtual helper gets a bit clumsy. Instead of smoothly entering your password, it does nothing, leaving you to hunt for your password. This guide explains how to find saved passwords in Google Chrome on your desktop computer, smartphone, or Chromebook whenever needed.

How to access your passwords in Google Chrome on Android

Here's how to find your saved passwords in the Chrome password manager on Android and use them to log in to your favorite websites and apps.

Launch the Chrome app on your phone. Tap the vertical dots in the upper-right corner to open the drop-down menu. Go to Settings > Password Manager. 2 Images Close Scroll through the passwords and select the account you want to view. Type your PIN or use your biometrics to access your saved account credentials. A new overview screen opens with the account name and saved password hidden by default. Tap the eye icon to reveal the password or the copy icon to paste it elsewhere via the clipboard (you won't see the password like this, but it will be ready to paste). Similarly, tap the Edit button to update the account credentials or tap the Delete button to remove it. 2 Images Close Tap the back arrow to return to the main Password Manager page.

There you have it. You can now access your stored passwords on Google Chrome. Let's now look at how you can access your password information via Chrome on desktop devices.

How to access your passwords in Google Chrome on a desktop PC or Chromebook

It's fast and easy to find your stored passwords using a desktop web browser on Windows or Mac or a Chromebook device. Follow these steps to do so:

Launch Google Chrome. Click the three-dot menu icon in the upper-right corner of the display. Click Google Password Manager from the pop-up. Alternatively, you can navigate to Settings > Autofill and passwords > Google Password Manager. Scroll through the list of accounts saved to your Google account. You can use the search bar at the top to find a website or app. Click the account that you want to access. You're asked to enter your Windows Hello pin or password. Click the eye icon to see your saved password, or use the copy icon to copy your username or password to the clipboard. You can also use the Edit and Delete buttons to perform the relevant operations.

That's it. You can now access all the passwords stored in Google Chrome on your desktop device.

Google Password Manager has a time-out feature that locks you out of an account after five minutes of inactivity.

How to access your saved passwords on Android without Google Chrome

Google recently made a small change that allows you to customize how you access your passwords on Android devices without relying on the Google Chrome browser. The process relies on creating a shortcut on your homescreen that takes you to the Password Manager page.

To manage your passwords from your homescreen, follow these steps:

Launch the Settings app. Tap Passwords & accounts. Under the Autofill service section for Google, select the settings cog icon on the right. Tap Passwords. Alternatively, tap the search bar at the top of the Settings app and search for password manager. Under the Google Play services section, tap the Password Manager entry to continue. 2 Images Close Tap the settings cog icon in the upper-right corner. Select Add shortcut to your home screen. 2 Images Close Tap the Add to home screen button. You can also long-press the Passwords icon to drag and drop it onto your homescreen. Return to your homescreen by pressing the Home button (or corresponding gesture). You'll find a new shortcut icon called Passwords. Tap the icon to go to the main Password Manager page. You can move this shortcut icon to a location that works best for you. You can also place it in a folder with other shortcuts you use frequently. 2 Images Close

The process may be slightly different on other devices. On Samsung, navigate to Settings > Google > Auto-fill > Autofill with Google > Google Password Manager > Add shortcut.

Should you use the On-device encryption feature for your passwords?

On-device encryption locks down the saved passwords on your Google account using a unique security key. Once the feature is set up, sign in with your Google account from the security key device. You'll then have control over your passwords. However, it can be risky since you lose access to them if you misplace the key.

The On-device encryption feature is an appealing choice for those who want to take their password security practices into their own hands. Providing this option shows Google is serious about personal account security regardless of your proficiency level with the topic. But since this feature is optional, we only recommend it for advanced or power users who want more control over their passwords. If you're willing to try On-device encryption, your mind should be at ease knowing your passwords will be incredibly secure. Be extra cautious not to lose or misplace your device.

Easy access to saved account passwords can make life easier

Accessing saved account credentials in the Google Chrome browser on a smartphone, a desktop computer, or a Chromebook helps keep your life simple. Since everything we do today is online, you'll likely view these passwords more now than you did in the past. As your list of saved passwords grows, Password Manager keeps them safe from outside threats. Remember to use the Check passwords option on the main Password Manager screen to ensure none of them have been affected by a third-party data breach.

Need more hacks to up your password security game? Here's how you can create a strong password.