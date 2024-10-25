According to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency — you know, the folks responsible for helping protect the US government from cyberattacks — effective passwords need to be three things: long, random, and unique per site. Unfortunately, that's a tough guideline to stick to when you probably have 20 or more usernames to remember. Password managers can help, but until now, Chrome on Android hasn't allowed third-party managers to automatically and natively fill in the various fields of a form.

Don't misunderstand; third-party password managers do work with Android (you just have to set it up through system settings). However, they don't autofill unless set to compatibility mode in Chrome. Despite the name, compatibility mode isn't always compatible. Even the Google for Developers blog said it resulted in "janky page scrolling" and "potentially duplicate suggestions." An update is on the way that will eliminate that requirement and make it possible to use your password manager of choice without jumping through hoops to make it work.

Defaulting to Android's default

Sounds good? You can give it a whirl yourself in Chrome 131, the current beta. The stable launch of this beta, along with the implementation of this feature, is expected on November 12. Although the date hasn't yet been specified, Google says that compatibility mode will be removed from Chrome sometime in early 2025.

Once you're on Chrome 131, Google says that you will need to select Autofill using another service in the Chrome settings to avoid an interruption in service. Android Police has a breakdown of exactly how to set up this feature in Chrome 131, but you can also find the steps (and more developer-focused information) in Google's blog post.

This update follows a string of other changes to the Chrome user experience, including an official dark mode, biometric security, and major accessibility upgrades. Chrome has remained one of the most-used and most-popular browsers for years, but now there is a lot more competition with browsers like Firefox, Opera, Brave, and many more. It's pretty clear Google is trying to improve the overall Chrome experience and hold onto its grasp of the market.