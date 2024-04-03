Summary Google Chrome is the top web browser with 3.45 billion users, constantly improving in performance and design.

Chrome 125's new animated Side Panel feature adds a visually appealing touch to Chrome, enhancing the user experience.

Look out for upcoming updates in Google Chrome, including customizable tab groups and more practical features.

With an estimated 3.45 billion users, Google Chrome is the most popular web browser globally, and it's easily one of the best browsers you can find for Android. Users can expect a leap in Chrome's performance and aesthetics with every update heading to the browser. However, the latest tweak in the pipeline for Google Chrome specifically focuses on making the Side Panel look easy on the eye.

As reported by well-known Chrome tipster @Leopeva64 on X (formerly Twitter), Google was spotted testing an animated Side Panel in Canary. Once a user clicks on one of Chrome's Side Panel options, the related icon flashes with a yellow light, and the panel slides out from the side. In the current version of Google Chrome, the Side Panel pops up with no animation. Hopefully, this feature could make Chrome's Side Panel a bit more appealing.

While this might seem like a tiny tweak to notice, it gives Chrome a better look and positively affects the user experience. The feature is still in the testing phase, and it remains to be seen when it makes it to the stable Google Chrome. While Chrome 124 is scheduled for April 10, it's unlikely that we will see the animated Side Panel any time soon.

The Side Panel was added to Google Chrome in 2022. Since then, the panel has grown beyond housing Bookmarks and Reading lists. It now provides access to your web history and offers a reading mode. Fortunately, it keeps getting more practical features with every update. For example, it now lets you pin multiple Side Panels next to the toolbox, providing a faster route to access various features.

Another in-works Google Chrome feature for Android was also spotted in Canary. The tech firm is reportedly testing a feature to let users change the name and color of tab groups on Android. This helps busy users stay organized and keep track of their tabs. The feature might arrive in Google Chrome with upcoming updates besides the animated Side Panel. If you're a Chrome user, keep your eyes on future updates.