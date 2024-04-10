Summary Stay protected from hackers by adjusting new privacy settings in Chrome Canary to control site permissions and prevent unauthorized access.

Google is testing new options that would prevent sites from asking to lock your keyboard and mouse pointer or scroll and zoom shared tabs.

As hackers evolve, Google continues to enhance security features in Chrome to ensure user privacy remains a top priority.

Hacking doesn’t always manifest itself in the form of a virus or malware emerging on your device. These days, there are several different ways that bad actors can tap into your sensitive information. In some instances, they can remotely work their way into your device and take control. Depending on the safeguards you have in place while connected to the internet, this can be a piece of cake for some hackers. Now, Google wants to make sure they can’t easily gain access through Chrome.

As noted by browser expert @Leopeva64 on X (formerly Twitter), new privacy settings have appeared in Chrome Canary that seem to give users more control over browser permissions. According to screenshots posted by the source, these settings are being housed under “Additional permissions” in the Privacy and Security section. From here, you can alter the default behavior and permissions of your browser — it will be possible to prevent all sites from opening picture-in-picture windows upon switching to a new tab, for example.

Chrome may soon debut new privacy features

Other features that you will be able to toggle include permissions for scrolling and zooming, keyboard access, and mouse access. As seen in Chrome Canary, you can change the settings to ensure the browser requests your permission before a website receives access. Alternatively, you can deny all websites from receiving access, depending on how strict you want your settings to be.

However, being prompted to change your permissions every time you open your browser can become frustrating, no matter how important it may be. Google seems to be aware of this issue, and it started testing “one-time permissions” in Chrome for Android at the end of 2023. This was seemingly developed to allow users to quickly set permissions on the first prompt — options to always or never consent were added, as well as the choice to only consent once at the time of use. As hackers become more sophisticated, Google doesn’t seem to be slowing down in terms of its efforts to keep its users protected. That being said, these settings may just be a taste of what’s to come in Chrome, assuming privacy remains top of mind.