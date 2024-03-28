Summary Google is rolling out a new feature on Chrome for Android to help manage open tabs automatically.

The feature is called "Android Tab Declutter" and should be available in Chrome 125, expected to launch by May.

Meanwhile, picture-in-picture mode in custom tabs makes multitasking easier while browsing in Android apps that use Chrome's rendering engine.

If you are conscious of battery or memory consumption on your mobile device, you may try to stay on top of open apps. Depending on how often you use Chrome, you already know how quickly tabs can add up. Even if you aren’t overly concerned about memory consumption, for instance, you might just want to keep everything organized. To cut back on tabs, in particular, Google is planning to roll out a new feature for its browser.

Related Google Chrome's custom tabs get a serious multitasking upgrade The browser is rolling out support for picture-in-picture mode in custom tabs

As spotted by code sleuths at Chrome Story, Google is planning to roll out a feature for Chrome on Android called Android Tab Declutter. As you may have guessed, it is being designed to help you better manage open tabs — when enabled, the browser will automatically archive or delete inactive tabs. For the time being, it remains unclear if you’ll be able to choose whether you want tabs archived or deleted. However, you’ll likely be able to see which tabs you’ve left open in Chrome, even after they have been archived (via 9to5Google). The feature — if Google makes it official — is expected to go live with Chrome 125, which could launch by May.

Close

Source: Chrome Story

Google remains intent on addressing tab overload

Tabs can quickly become overwhelming, but you might not necessarily want to close them all, especially during a deep dive. With that in mind, Google recently rolled out a feature for Chrome on Android that enables picture-in-picture when browsing in other apps. By tapping on a new chevron icon in the browser window that appears when opening web links in apps that use Chrome's rendering engine, you can collapse the so-called custom tab into a floating pane. From here, it’s possible to move it around your display, all while still being able to view the website’s icon, title, and domain.

While these features may seem minor, they add up over time, and Chrome users now have a wide array of organization tools available to them. The more Google improves Chrome, the greater the chances of gaining a competitive edge in a crowded browser market.