Google’s incredibly fast browser release rhythm continues with Chrome 123, which was just promoted to the beta channel following Chrome 122's stable release last week. It’s slated to go live in stable in three weeks on March 13, 2024, which is when it will reach a small percentage of users before coming to most people the week after. Chrome 123 is working on some interesting features and may offer a few new functionalities, so let’s dive in.

Chrome 123 lays groundwork for an integrated PDF reader on Android

The Chrome desktop version has had an integrated PDF viewer for ages, which automatically opens PDF files you want to view from the web without first adding them to your computer’s downloads. Chrome for Android may get a similar feature soon, with Google potentially offering an integrated PDF viewer in Chrome 123.

The new chrome://flags/#android-open-pdf-inline may not work yet, but once it's ready, it should enable a PDF viewer that opens files without forcing you to download them first and then viewing them in your phone’s default PDF reader. This may tie in with a new PDF viewer Android Jetpack library that comes to Android 15 natively, allowing developers to integrate a PDF viewer right inside their apps.

Chrome 123 gets an Android-style media player on desktop

Google is still in the process of rolling out its Material You design language after first introducing it with Android 12 in 2021. As part of the desktop refresh for its browser, Chrome 123 gets a new media player that borrows heavily from the one we know from Pixel phones. When audio is playing, you get the familiar squiggly progress bar. The company also rearranged the playback and casting buttons.

Chrome 123 prepares tab group sharing

You may soon be able to share full tab groups rather than just links with Chrome. New flags within Chrome 123 suggest as much. As part of this effort, Google is also working on bringing feature parity to tab groups on Android and desktop. This means that we’re looking at colors, single-tab tab groups, and possibly more visual indicators that will be shared across desktop and mobile.

Chrome 123 helps you get rid of unwanted notifications on Android

It’s easy to accidentally subscribe to notifications from a website, even if you didn’t mean to. And sometimes, you only notice later that you don’t really want updates from a website lighting up your phone all the time. With Chrome 123, Google is introducing a new unsubscribe option on notifications from Chrome, making it possible to get rid of unwanted notifications with a single click. This can be enabled using the chrome://flags#notification-one-tap-unsubscribe flag. Previously, you had to dig into an options menu and deactivate notifications there.

Chrome 123 makes switching between devices more seamless

Google announced that it will make it easier to pick up where you left off with Chrome 123. Thanks to a new Resume tabs option, the browser can show you recent tabs from other devices on the new tab page. This works on desktops, Android, and iOS. You will be able to turn it off if you don’t like it, though.

Download Chrome 123 Beta now to test new features

While it won’t take long until Chrome 123 arrives in stable, you might still like some of these features well enough to give them a try ahead of time. You can install Chrome Beta alongside your regular Chrome version for your desktop from the Chrome website or for your Android phone via the Play Store.