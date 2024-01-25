Google isn’t slacking — just a week after launching Chrome 121 in early stable, the company is already promoting its next release to the beta stage. While Chrome 121 was filled with surprise AI features, the new Chrome release, version 122, is focused on tying up the loose ends and adding some more quality-of-life enhancements.

Chrome 122 is rolling out Help Me Write AI

Google already announced that it was bringing its Help Me Write AI to Chrome, along with introducing an AI-powered tab organizer and an AI theming tool. In contrast to these two, Help Me Write needs a little more time in the oven and is entering extensive testing in Chrome 122, slated to be launched in stable next month. Like in Gmail and Google Docs, Help Me Write for Chrome serves as a tool to refine or draft text for you, accessible via a right-click on highlighted text or in an empty text field on a website.

Source: Google

In Chrome 122, Google is starting to roll out Help Me Write to “a limited set of signed-in users in the US.” It will initially not be available for managed Chrome instances for businesses or schools, and it will likely take some time until it rolls out for everyone.

Chrome 122 brings Read Aloud to everyone on Android

Google was spotted testing Read Aloud by app expert AssembleDebug and the folks over at 9to5Google, and it looks like it won’t take long until the feature becomes available for everyone. Google shared that Read Aloud will roll out with Chrome 122 on Android, making it possible to get a read version of whatever text you’re looking at (including this one right here). The option will sit in the overflow menu, but if you don’t want to wait all that long, you can already enable it in Chrome 121 and newer using the chrome://flags#read-aloud flag.

Chrome 122 could make it easier to pick up where you left off

Source: @Leopeva64/X

Google is working on making its browser work even better across different devices, and the latest enhancement might come as part of Chrome 122. As spotted by Chrome expert @Leopeva64, Google could add a new Tabs from other devices section in Chrome 122, making it easy to jump from device to device with your open tabs right in view. You can already access tabs from other devices using the history section in the overflow menu, but putting this section right on the new tab page makes it significantly easier to find them.

Chrome 122 could get boarding pass detection on Android

Not everyone wants to use an airline’s dedicated app, so sometimes, you get your boarding passes in your browser. Google recognizes this and is working on a way for Chrome to detect boarding passes on Android. The feature is sitting behind the aptly named chrome://flags#boarding-pass-detector flag. The feature works via a list of airline URLs that Google provides, with a local tool checking whether airline barcodes are displayed on these. It’s possible that the feature extends to more passes in the future, too, like for busses and trains.

Download Chrome 122 right now

Chrome 122 is rolling out in the beta channel now. You can download the desktop version on Google’s dedicated Chrome Beta download page while the Android release is available on the Play Store, separately from the regular Chrome browser. Chrome 122 is slated to go stable for everyone on February 14, 2024.