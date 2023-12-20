Summary Desktop Google Chrome has introduced a feature allowing users to save still frames from online videos without showing elements from the video player UI.

This feature, initially called "Copy video frame," has been changed to "Save video frame," eliminating the need to paste the frame into a separate file.

The feature was previously controlled by a flag, but it's now enabled by default in Chrome Canary and is expected to be released in a stable version when Chrome 122 ships in February.

If you’ve ever uploaded videos to YouTube, you’ve dealt with the annoyance of saving a still frame from that video to then use as your thumbnail. You don’t even have to be a content creator to get frustrated trying to grab a screenshot from a video without showing the volume slider, play/pause button, and other elements from the player controls. Thankfully, Google has been working on a feature to copy still frames from any online video with a new option in Chrome's right-click menu. Back in October, we wrote that Google was working on a “Save video frame” feature that had to be turned on manually in Chrome Canary. Earlier this week, that tool was enabled by default.

First, we should go over some terms that most people generally don’t need to utilize. Chrome Canary is a developer-centric version of Google Chrome that gets nightly build updates, and it can be downloaded by anyone. It’s fairly unstable, as new elements and lines of code are being added and modified daily. Chromium is an open-source project that was created by and is still maintained by Google, but its code provides the building blocks of many web browsers, such as Microsoft Edge.

We originally learned about Chrome’s work on the “Save video frame” tool from @Leopeva64 on X (Twitter). Back in August, desktop Chrome made it easy to copy still frames in videos, but you still needed to then paste the copied frame into a file to save it. Interestingly, showcasing the connection that Chromium code reverberates throughout multiple web browsers, Microsoft Edge added the same “Copy” feature to its own stable version 116 that same month (via Windows Latest).

"Copy video frame" was then changed to "Save video frame" in a subsequent version, eliminating the need to paste the frame into a file. At the time, functionality was hidden behind a server-side flag, but on December 15, a new change was added to the open-source Chromium code to enable frame saving by default (via @Leopeva64). While the option has been there for a while, making it a default setting — at least in Canary — is a big step towards introducing it into a stable Chrome release.

This tool will be extremely helpful when it’s released in a stable version (likely Chrome 122, due out in February), but it’s not the only new thing that Google Chrome has in store for its users now or in the future. The latest stable version, Chrome 120, was released back in November, and it was the first version to start deprecating third-party cookies, among other things. Chrome 121’s beta showcases an exciting near-future with generative AI features, although we don’t exactly know what that’ll look like when public. You can follow along as we track what’s new in every version of Google Chrome.