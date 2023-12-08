Google’s rapid Chrome release cycle is continuing with Chrome 121, which the company just published to the beta channel in the same week as Chrome 120 started rolling out widely in stable. With this version, Google lays the foundation for a number of AI features, which you will be able to test as experiments soon. There are also some more new regular features, so let’s dive into everything new in Chrome 121 for desktop and mobile.

Chrome 121 will start testing generative AI features on desktop

Google announced that it would start testing generative AI features with Chrome 121, which will be available on a new Settings page. Google hasn’t mentioned what capabilities exactly are supposed to arrive with this version of its browser, only saying that “More details will be shared in upcoming milestones.” Based on the wording, it also looks like this may be a slow rollout, much like the Material You redesign for desktop computers. The features are supposed to become available with Chrome 121 at the earliest.

Source: @Leopeva64 on X

Thanks to some Chrome experts, we already have an idea what kind of features could be available soon. According to Leopeva64 on X (formerly Twitter), the mentioned new settings page will allow you to turn on features like AI-supported tab organization, a "Help me write" AI that generates texts for you, and a “Create themes with AI” option that will likely be similar to Android 14’s wallpaper generation capabilities. Right now, the tools aren’t ready to be used, though. There are server-side dependencies stopping them from being enabled, so we need to wait for Google to flip some switches.

Chrome 121 could work better with third-party password managers on Android

When you use a third-party password manager on Android, autofill is sometimes hit or miss on Chrome. That’s because the browser offers autofill options of its own, so it’s possible that the two different methods sometimes interfere with each other. Chrome 121 is working on an option that lets you turn off Chrome’s autofill system altogether. While we haven’t been able to see an improvement in testing just yet, the feature may still need some time to be fully ready for launch.

Chrome 121 is working on a better Memory Saver on desktop

Google’s Memory Saver is a boon on laptops and desktops that don’t have a lot of RAM. It automatically suspends tabs into a memory-saving deep sleep state, and it’s smart enough not to suspend websites with unsaved data or certain background activities, like messengers or forms. With Chrome 121, Google is experimenting with making the system even more intelligent thanks to an experimental probabilistic model. This would allow the browser to more accurately shut down the sites you’re least likely to revisit anytime soon.

Chrome 121 works on restore options for web apps on Android

When you switch phones, Android’s backup system usually automatically installs all the apps you’ve had on your old handset, with some data even readily available for you. This isn’t true for web apps you’ve installed via Chrome, though, but that’s about to change. In Chrome 121, Google is testing a popup that shows up when you first open the browser, asking you if you’d like to restore web apps from your old phone. Right now, the feature still works with placeholders, but it’s clear that Google is planning to add this option sometime in the future.

Chrome 121 gets Material Design 3 toggles on Android

Google’s design language on Android is always evolving, and thus, its own apps are constantly changing, too. That’s the case for Chrome 121 as well. It receives a new toggle design in settings that’s right in line with Google’s latest Material Design revision. The toggles are bolder and more colorful, making it easier to see at a glance which are turned on and which are turned off.

Chrome 121 is rolling out in beta

As always, Google is first rolling out Chrome 121 on the beta channel. You can install it alongside the stable version of the browser on your computer or on your phone. For desktops, it’s available to download from Google’s servers while on Android, you can get it from the Play Store. Chrome 121 is slated to go stable on January 17, 2023.