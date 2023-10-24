Table of contents

Summary Google is adding improved support for a transparent navigation bar in its Chrome browser, making web content more immersive.

Chrome 120 fixes issues with cutoff elements at the top of the screen and introduces flags to enable the transparent navigation bar more granularly.

Once it rolls out in stable, the transparent bar may have wide-reaching implications for web content and could potentially change the way web developers design their projects' bottom bars.

All the way back in Android 10 in 2019, Google introduced its full gesture navigation system with a single bar at the bottom of the screen to indicate multitasking and home gestures. Since then, it’s best practice to draw content behind this navigation bar rather than adding another non-transparent bar behind it. Google itself is pretty slow to adapt this change in its own apps to this day, four versions later on Android 14, with only a handful fully supporting this more immersive look. The latest experimental Chrome version finally joins this exclusive club.

As early as Chrome 114 in May, Google added a DrawEdgeToEdge flag that lets you turn on the transparent navigation bar for the browser, making web content and elements like the new tab page feel more immersive. However, the implementation also introduced issues with the correct cutoff for elements drawn at the top of the screen. For example, websites with a permanent header would have part of it cut off when scrolling, and when you enter a new address in Chrome, there was an unintended gap between the address bar and the first autocorrect suggestion.

Chrome 120, currently in the experimental pre-beta Canary channel, fixes this problem all while adding more flags to enable the transparent navigation bar in the first place. It retains the original chrome://flags#DrawEdgeToEdge, but enabling this isn’t enough to get the feature to turn on anymore. Instead, you also have to enable the new chrome://flags#DrawWebEdgeToEdge and chrome://flags#DrawNativeEdgeToEdge. These two flags are largely self-explanatory, with the former enabling the transparent navigation bar on websites and the latter enabling it on native elements like the tab switcher.

There is also a new chrome://flags#DrawCutoutEdgeToEdge, with a description that says that it will coordinate the camera cutout at the top of the display with the extended draw area behind the navigation bar. However, we haven’t noticed that it changes or improves anything related to the navigation bar behavior in its current state.

Note that even on Chrome 120, the transparent navigation bar isn’t enabled in settings. It’s also unclear when Google will roll the transparent bar to stable, as the transparent bar may have wide-reaching implications for web content. Many websites offer their own bottom bars, which can visually clash with the navigation bar when parts of the web bottom bar is displayed underneath it. Since the navigation bar isn’t a button, this shouldn’t interfere too much with intractability, though.

Websites (left) and installed web apps (right) like X (née Twitter) might have to rethink the way they design bottom bars on Chrome for Android going forward

Apple ran into a similar problem when it first switched to gesture navigation with the iPhone X and iOS 11. Here, the company defined safe areas where web and app content could show up without fears of being cut off or untappable. However, Apple’s browser Safari switched to a bottom-based address bar by default a few versions ago. This hinders web content from touching the very bottom of the screen under all circumstances, meaning that many web developers don’t bother with the recommended safe area at the bottom. Once Chrome rolls out its transparent navigation bar, this could hopefully change.