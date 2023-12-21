Summary Google announced updates to Chrome's Safety Check feature, automatically running in the background to detect security vulnerabilities and notify users quickly.

Google is continuously working on new updates to improve the UI in Chrome, but not everything is about customization and design. Security updates and features are commonly developed by Google to protect Chrome users from constantly evolving vulnerabilities. Now, the company has announced a slew of new performance and safety changes, specifically to do just that.

Google has announced that Safety Check, its security and privacy measure for Chrome, is receiving updates to bolster protection for desktop users. Rather than needing to deploy the feature — which detects security vulnerabilities and protects against third-party attacks — Chrome will automatically run Safety Check in the background while using the browser on desktop. This means that if one of your passwords is compromised, for example, you’ll be notified more quickly. Site permissions will also be revoked if Chrome recognizes that you have not visited the website for an extended period of time.

Source: Google

If you’ve already started using Chrome’s Memory Saver feature, you’ll soon notice new enhancements as well. Introduced in 2022, Memory Saver is a relatively new feature created to free up memory on your computer while you’re browsing in Chrome. It works by discarding inactive tabs, helping to preserve your device’s battery if you happen to be unplugged. Now, Google is giving Chrome users more control over which tabs should be closed or remain open when Memory Saver is enabled.

On a smaller (but still significant) note, the company has revealed a new feature designed to create a more seamless browsing experience. Over the next few weeks, Chrome users will see a new option that allows them to save tab groups on desktop. By doing so, they will be able to access them on a different device, picking up where they left off.

Many of these changes will undoubtedly enhance the Chrome user experience, even if they aren’t immediately as noticeable as customization features. That being said, Google is still facing stiff competition from other browser developers that are keeping pace with users’ ever-changing needs. For example, Mozilla already rolled out advanced security measures for its browser earlier in 2023 in the form of Firefox Relay. Relay, which is automatically integrated into Firefox, helps users shield their email addresses and other personal information while browsing the web. In turn, they can not only reduce the risk of data exposure, but cut down on the information being used for marketing purposes.

Google continues to push the narrative that security and performance are some of its top priorities. Its hesitancy to stop supporting third-party cookies, for instance, seems to suggest otherwise. With the abundance of alternative browser options, it might be worth considering just how comfortable you are with using Chrome — even as performance enhancements and personalization features are touted by the tech giant.