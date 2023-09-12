Summary Google has rolled out a new feature in Chrome Canary that allows users to hover over a link for a page preview, streamlining the process of finding relevant information in search results.

When you’re scrolling through a page of search results, you likely want to sift through links as quickly as possible to answer your query. However, clicking on every link to find what you’re looking for can be a time suck. While browsing in Safari, iPhone users have already been able to quickly preview links before clicking through, streamlining the process. Now, Google has rolled out a similar feature for desktop Chrome to help its users do the same more efficiently.

Browser researcher @Leopeva64 revealed on Twitter that Google has officially rolled out a new feature that allows you to hover over a link for a page preview without long-pressing. It is available in Chrome Canary for the time being, as the final version is still in the works. In turn, the tool could look much different by the time it officially launches in Chrome.

Takashi Toyoshima, Google’s software engineer at the helm of Chrome, published notes on the link preview feature upon its debut. In the online document, he noted that there were several difficulties surrounding the development process. For example, engineers needed to consider how they would protect users’ data, which could potentially leak upon accessing a preview. They ultimately decided to work with prerendering technology, relying on users to trigger the preview feature through their browsing behavior.

The engineers also considered what people might want to do upon viewing a preview. They intend to take these potential actions — such as closing out of a preview — into consideration before the feature is made official. An existing challenge they already face is finding a way to launch a link preview without needing to modify API surfaces, such as Chrome Extensions.

Link previewing was previously rumored to be in the works back in July. At the time, @Leopeva64 noted that a preview option was already available in Chrome for Android, though it requires long-pressing a link and selecting another option from the context menu, whereas the Peek and Pop feature on Safari for iOS works by simply long-pressing a link. This new feature revamps how previewing functions on the desktop version of Chrome, showing a thumbnail on mouseover.

Google’s search engine can help us answer some of our most pressing questions, but its list of results can seem never-ending. For this reason, the company is constantly seeking ways to improve the user experience, even if it’s just by saving a few seconds. If you’re tired of sifting through pages of search results that don’t line up with what you need, the link preview feature may be just what you need to start using.