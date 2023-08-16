Google has released Chrome 116 to the stable channel, and that means that the slot in the beta is free. Chrome 117 is taking up that space right away, and it packs a few improvements you can look forward to on your laptop and favorite Android phone — including parts of the big Material You redesign for desktop, which are starting to roll out for some with this release. Here is everything you need to know about it.

Chrome 117 turns on some Material You elements for desktop by default

Google has been experimenting with a refreshed Chrome interface for desktops for a good portion of the year, and with Chrome 117, the company says it’s ready to start rolling some elements of the new design. If you use the default Chrome theme, you will notice that the top bar is now blue rather than gray. When you opted for a colorful theme, some interface elements will pull the prominent colors from it. The company is also rolling out a revamped three-dot menu, with more spacing between elements, a clearer bundling of account-specific settings in it, and icons to better help differentiate menu entries.

2 Images Close

These changes may be old news for you if you’ve already activated the chrome://flags/#chrome-refresh-2023 flag, but the tweaks are starting to randomly roll out to everyone via a server-side switch with this version.

Chrome 117 gets rid of the HTTPS lock icon in the address bar

2 Images Close

Along with the Material You design tweaks, Google also plans to roll out a redone version of the HTTPS lock in the right of the address bar. The company feels that the lock icon is confusing today, as it implies to many that the website they’re visiting is trusted or otherwise authenticated, even though the icon only refers to the connection itself. The company wants to replace the lock with a settings symbol that also more clearly represents what happens when you click or tap the icon: A few site-specific settings for cookies and permissions show up. Like the Material You redesign, it may take a while to roll out to everyone.

Chrome 117 gives you more control over tab group syncing

Google introduced tab groups a whole while ago, making it easier for you to group different parts of your browsing session together without having to resort to multiple windows. The company wants to expand on this feature with the ability to save tab groups for later usage, a feature that you can already start using by activating the chrome://flags/#tab-groups-save flag, complete with support for syncing across different devices.

With Chrome 117, Google expands on this with the option to granularly turn sync on and off for tab groups in particular with a new Saved tab groups entry in the Manage what you sync settings. Previously, syncing saved tab groups was controlled with the still-existing Open tabs toggle.

Chrome 117 lets you unblock third-party cookies temporarily

Third-party cookies will soon be phased out, and a lot of websites don’t rely on them for core functionality anymore, outside of advertising. That’s why many people are blocking third-party cookies in Chrome already. In rare cases, it’s possible to run into broken websites that don’t properly work without third-party cookies. Chrome 117 adds a toggle to the third-party cookie blocking notice in the address bar (a crossed-out eye symbol) that allows you to temporarily turn on third-party cookies for individual websites. The site will automatically reload, and a note will tell you that the setting will stick for the next 90 days.

2 Images Close

Previously, you’d have to click or tap the lock icon in the left of the address bar, go to Cookies and site data, and turn on or off the toggle there as needed, without an automatic timer. When you still opt for this route after the Chrome 117 update, the new 90-day exemption will also appear there.

Get the Chrome 117 Beta now

Google Chrome 117 Beta is rolling out in the beta channel widely right now. It will automatically replace your existing beta version, which you need to separately download from the stable browser from the Google Beta website or the Play Store.