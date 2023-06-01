Google Chrome 115 has been released in beta this week just after its predecessor was released in stable for everyone. Even though the company hasn’t added as much in the previous version, with a lot of progress towards the big Chrome desktop design refresh later this year, there are a few new features to dive into, such as the new Reading mode or improvements to the Memory Saver.

Chrome 115 adds a built-in Reading mode on desktops

Google already announced its Reading mode in March 2023, but it’s only coming to desktop computers with Chrome 115. We weren’t happy about the fact that it only lives in the sidebar back then, and unfortunately, this stays true for its consumer release. The Reading mode is basically buried in the same place where you can also find your bookmarks and reading list, and any annoying ads that might play on the site you want to read without distractions are still going to be visible in the main pane. You’re better of using a different browser or an extension, but if you’re curious and don’t see this feature yet, you can turn on the chrome://flags/#read-anything flag.

Chrome 115 makes Memory Saver more intuitive on desktops

Google Chrome is fighting its reputation as a memory hog hard, and it’s already become better at resource management. One of the biggest changes in the way the browser works on desktops is the addition of the Memory Saver feature, which automatically offloads tabs you haven’t used in a while to your SSD or hard drive. You only notice this when you return to a tab in this state, with it having to load from deep sleep.

To make the interface work better, Google is testing two enhancements in Chrome 115. For one, the company is improving the details that you can access after a hibernated tab is activated again. A diagram now better visualizes just how much memory you saved while the tab in question wasn’t active. The company is also experimenting with fading and graying out the favicons of currently inactive tabs to make them stand out visually.

Chrome 115 will automatically upgrade HTTP to HTTPS when possible

The less secure HTTP is almost all but replaced with HTTPS on the modern web, but there are still a few services that opt for HTTP by default. Starting with Chrome 115, the browser will now always attempt to upgrade HTTP requests to HTTPS whenever it is possible. Google doesn’t expect that there will be any issues with standard server configurations, though it’s still possible to opt out of this change for now.

Download Chrome 115 to get in on the new features

While Chrome 115 may not be the biggest upgrade, it’s still fun to play with and get a hang of the new features. You can download it on the Play Store or over at the Google Chrome beta website for your desktop.