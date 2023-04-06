While Google is busy preparing a big Chrome desktop redesign using its latest Material You design elements, the company is also working on adding a lot more quality of life features. Chrome 113 is the best proof of this yet, as the latest beta release is filled to the brim with new features for you to try on both your desktop and your favorite Android phone. Let’s dive right into it.

Chrome 113 makes it easy to delete the last 15 minutes of browsing on Android

Google knows that you sometimes forget to open incognito mode when you should have — you know what we’re talking about. That’s why Chrome 113 is making it possible to delete the last 15 minutes of browsing using a quick new shortcut in the overflow menu. If you can’t see it yet, you need to enable the chrome://flags/#quick-delete-for-android flag.

Chrome 113 won’t make you go incognito to disable all extensions

Sometimes, extensions break websites, be it because they’re offering some advanced theming options or just because the site in question doesn’t like that you’re blocking ads. That’s where a new experimental feature comes in, which you can enable using the chrome://flags/#extensions-menu-access-control flag. This will give you a redesigned extension menu look that includes a toggle that lets you turn off all extensions on a given website. Right now, it’s still under development and a bit buggy, so you need to remember to refresh the site manually to make the changes take effect.

Chrome 113 is getting more toolbar buttons on Android

Chrome 113 for Android adds some new buttons to the toolbar. The dynamic area between the address bar and the tab switcher now also gives you access to a quick add to bookmarks and a translate button. These will either show up when you often use the option or when you manually select them in the customization options. If these aren’t visible for you by default just yet, you might have to enable the chrome://flags/#adaptive-button-in-top-toolbar-add-to-bookmarks and the chrome://flags/#adaptive-button-in-top-toolbar-translate flags.

Chrome 113 adds a note-taking option on desktops

Wouldn’t it be great if you could scribble thoughts and notes in the margins of a website? It looks like Google Chrome developer thought the same, as they’re working on a notes feature for the sidebar that lets you collect thoughts and ideas right next to a website. This is still under development and not 100% fleshed out, so you will have to enable the chrome://flags/#power-bookmark-backend and chrome://flags/#user-notes-side-panel flags to get started. You can then easily access your notes on the sidebar and use them as a starting point for your browsing session.

Chrome 113 is making it easier to clear autofill items on desktops

Your autofill history is probably filled to the brim with search terms and addresses spanning tons of different websites. Removing items from these lists isn’t exactly intuitive, either (you need to hover over them and hit shift + delete on your keyboard). That’s why Chrome 113 is adding trash can icons next to entries, making it much harder to miss how to get rid of individual entries. If you can’t see it yet, you need to enable the chrome://flags/#autofill-show-autocomplete-delete-button flag first.

Chrome 113 will protect you better from phishing on Android

Google has added extra phishing protection for your Google account password on Android. However, this security feature only activates when you sign in to your account in a Chrome tab, like when you sign in to Gmail. Since many people likely don’t do that on their phones, Google is changing how this works with Chrome 113. The new version of the browser automatically turns on phishing protection as soon as you connect with Google on your phone.

Chrome 113 adds more Privacy Sandbox groundwork

Google wants to kill third-party cookies and replace them with a more privacy-minded solution that works within the browser. The Privacy Sandbox makes it possible for websites to declare relationships to one another, allowing them to share resources like cookies.

This is useful when a service has multiple domains with a shared login. With the setting enabled, you can deactivate third-party cookies (which you usually need for this kind of functionality) and use a toggle to control whether related sites are allowed to see your activity or not.

Chrome 113 is adding a faster checkout experience on Android

Checking out on a new online shop can be tedious as you have to enter all of your information again. Chrome 113 is rolling out a change that will make this less cumbersome. Starting in this browser version, a few people will see an updated autofill UI that’s specifically created for checkout scenarios.

When you reach the checkout page in a shop, a bottom sheet will appear that lets you quickly select one of your saved addresses and your preferred payment card via Google Pay. Once you’re happy with your selection, your details are then automatically filled in.

Download Chrome 113 right now

Chrome 113 is starting to roll out in beta today. If you have the beta installed on your computer already, check for the update within the browser settings. If not, be sure to download Chrome Beta. On Android, Chrome Beta is gradually rolling out via the Play Store, but you can also get it over at APK Mirror.