Google Chrome’s incredibly fast release cycle continues with the latest beta, this time for version 108 of the browser. The release brings a few select changes that will make the browsing experience more predictable and better for everyone on mobile, but the developers are also preparing a small interface tweak for Android users.

Chrome 108: Android virtual keyboard resizing

Google and Apple have historically offered different methods as to how apps draw content on the screen and how virtual keyboards are integrated into the respective mobile operating systems, Android and iOS. That’s also true for browsers, with Chrome usually behaving differently from Safari. Generally speaking, the standard behavior on iOS is that the keyboard slides over the currently visible content at the bottom of the screen while the keyboard on Android resizes the visible section of the website. Both methods have their advantages and disadvantages, and it can get confusing for both users and developers to have to account for both of these.

Safari, Chrome, and Firefox. Notice how blue blocks, which are placeholders for bottom and top bars, behave differently across platforms

Google wants to make it easier for developers to account for these differences by allowing them to opt for whichever method works better for their websites. Using a new method, websites can dictate how Chrome should behave. Should the keyboard just slide over the visible content, or should the visible section of the content be resized to fit the area visible above the keyboard?

Chrome 108: COLRv1 font improvements for better emoji

COLRv1 is a new font format that allows Google to add more vivid fonts to Chrome, like colorful emoji, all while not using up a lot of storage. To improve how these fonts work and show up, the company is working on two features. For one, it is now possible for websites to ask a browser which features or font formats are supported, all while offering fallback options when things don’t work as intended. For another, the company is improving the COLRv1 spec with new variable functionality, allowing for even better looking emoji.

Chrome 108: Memory and Battery saver

For desktop and ChromeOS, Chrome 108 is preparing a new battery and memory saving feature that you might actually notice in everyday usage. The company is working on a new Memory Saver that will automatically hibernate tabs in the background, all while keeping you informed about what’s happening. You can also define exceptions and turn the whole mode on and off. Google is still working on this, though, so you might not be able to enjoy the feature in full just yet.

To get a glimpse at how it works and to get some initial battery savings in, enable the chrome://flags/#battery-saver-mode-available flag. After a browser restart, you can then toggle on a new “Battery Saver” in your browser settings.

Chrome 108: New omnibox design for Android

Google has been working on a small redesign for its omnibox for a while, Google’s name for the combined address and search bar at the top of the Chrome interface. While the address bar’s look itself doesn’t change and remains the same when you just peek at it at the top, the look is now much more in line with Material Design 3 than it ever was before, with a card-based design similar to what you know from the Google Search app.

To see this in action yourself, you first need to enable the chrome://flags/#omnibox-modernize-visual-update flag.

Chrome 108: How to download

Chrome 108 is rolling out to the beta channel right now. If you don’t have it installed on your device yet, you can get it from the Play Store. On your desktop computer, it is available over on the Chrome website.