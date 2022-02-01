Google frequently marks holidays and anniversaries of major events with a striking animated Easter egg hidden within its iconic search page. Back at the start of January, we got a festive piece of “2021” candy bursting open to release “2022.” For the new Lunar Year — the Year of the Tiger — the celebratory Google animation is slightly less whimsical and a bit more mystical: Just search for “Chinese New Year” and wait for the fireworks to begin.

At first you'll see some random bursts, before the cartoony explosions briefly collect here and there across the page to form ghostly tiger faces. Appearance-wise, Google’s latest animation is nicely consistent with the newly-introduced tiger emoji available via Gboard’s Emoji Kitchen.

A search term as broad as “Lunar New Year” will trigger the animation. Other phrases that work the same magic include “New Year,” “Spring Festival,” “New Year’s Eve,” “Year of the Tiger,” and “Chinese New Year.”

China isn't the only country that marks the Lunar New Year. Celebrations also occur in Japan, Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam — and in the U.S., San Francisco holds the Chinese New Year Festival and Parade, which is considered the largest celebration of its kind outside China.

While China today follows the Gregorian Calendar, the Chinese New Year is still celebrated with fireworks displays and gifts for children. The Year of the Tiger begins on February 1, 2022.

