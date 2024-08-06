Summary Spam infiltrates calls and social media apps, but Google Chat lacks the means to block unwanted messages.

Google's response to spam concerns on Chat is inadequate, requiring manual handling of frequently inappropriate content.

The problem has persisted for years now, adn its about time the app added a manual toggle to give users control of their privacy.

Android is built with several protections to keep you safe from cybercriminals and hackers looking to steal account credentials, banking details, and other sensitive information. While such activity on your devices is certainly unwanted, spam also proliferates unfiltered on calls and most social media apps like Instagram and Twitter, with a large amount of it trickling down to your email inbox too. You can take actions to curb the menace in such apps, but not on the likes of Google Keep, and more recently, Google Chat, and the company has neglected this problem for far too long.

Spam takes many forms, such as rogue notifications, unnecessary robocalls, emails you never subscribed to, telemarketing, etc. You can fend off most of these by just being careful when giving out personal information, or allowing websites to send you notifications. Some of our favorite email providers have a dedicated arsenal of spam filtering and management tools as well. However, Android Police founder Artem Russakovskii recently posted on X to highlight a spam problem besieging Google apps.

In a series of tweets, he mentioned how the problem started with Google Keep, a note-taking app not designed to handle spam, but is now showing up on Google Chat as well — an app you would imagine is equipped to keep unwanted communication at bay. These messages usually show up as chat invites/requests from someone who knows your email address, but you still need to see the messages to ensure they aren't someone you know. Unfortunately, Russakovskii rightly points out that Google Chat Settings doesn't have an option to shut out chat requests altogether.

The missing setting makes spam filtering more manual and tedious, which would be acceptable as a stopgap measure until proper protection measures are deployed. However, all the screenshots shared on X reveal these chat spam messages are outright pornographic, making them a dangerous influence on children using Google Chat, or anyone susceptible to such scams, typically classified as pig butchering. Perhaps images remaining hidden by default until you accept the chat invite is the only saving grace here.

Google responded, but wasn't too helpful

Given the scale and nature of such spam attacks, we reached out to Google for a comment. A spokesperson for the company highlighted the focus on "cutting-edge machine learning" to prevent such spam from reaching users, and the algorithms' tendency to evolve constantly. The company also pointed to solutions for people already battling spam in Chat — using the app's Block and Report features to help Google identify such messages.

However, you would still need to view the messages in these pending invites to use these options, which makes them ineffective at limiting children's exposure to NSFW content. Worryingly, this isn't the first or one among a recent spate of such spam messages. Russakovskii linked to Google support threads dating as far back as 2021 highlighting the same bombardment of unwanted risqué content on Chat. Google needs to fix this spam problem on Chat, Keep, and other apps for good, because with children enjoying ready access to technology, I'd much rather have manual controls than trust AI and ML to detect pornographic spam accurately the next time it happens.