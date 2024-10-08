Key Takeaways Google Chat adds a new feature for sending video messages, catching up to other communication apps.

Available for Workspace customers, reaction features and message preview ensure seamless video messaging.

The feature is currently limited to some account types & web browsers, should roll out on Android soon.

Google has its fingers in every pie of the social media landscape. You have classic services like YouTube and Gmail operating alongside conventional chat-style apps like Google Chat. The latter may not be very popular, but is often used by Workspace customers who would rather not pay for a separate corporate communications tool. However, Chat effortlessly syncs across your mobile devices and the web, and regular feature updates keep users content. The newest feature rolling out now is integrated support for sending video messages.

Most purpose-built communications apps like Slack and Microsoft Teams already support sending voice and video notes. However, Chat is rather late to the party, perhaps because Google was more occupied offering basics like support for Slack and Teams messages, IFTTT integrations, broadcast messaging, and a feature resembling Communities on WhatsApp. Even voice note support was added earlier this year.

Now, Google has started rolling out support for video messages — a handy addition when you want to say something on video, but a live conference call isn't possible. Google also believes it will help execs share company-wide announcements and staff share outstanding updates instead of hopping on a meeting. Not that you should, but you can send video messages everywhere that a normal text message works, like in DMs, group chats, and spaces.

Everyone can react, reply, and quote your messages, and you'll also get to re-watch the clip before you hit Send, just to ensure you don't miss anything or slip up.

Rolling out immediately, but restricted by account type

Source: Google

It seems reasonable that people with basic Google accounts may not need such a feature because Meet and Duo also cater to video interaction needs. Google is taking the decision for you, and has enabled the video message feature for a few Business, Enterprise, Essentials, Nonprofit, and Frontline account types. Workspace admins can turn the feature off, but it is enabled by default.

For now, support is limited to web browsers. Google explicitly states you can't record video messages on ChromeOS, Firefox, and Linux, and the Chat app for Android. It's also worth noting the videos will be treated as attachments when you go to export your data using Google Takeout.

You'll start seeing the Video message option in Google Chat starting today, and the release should wrap up by early November. We hope the feature rolls out soon on Android as well, to ease messaging in corporate settings.