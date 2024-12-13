Summary Google Chat today introduced automatic in-line translation for over 120 languages.

The new feature, powered by Google Gemini, automatically detects and translates messages within Google Chat, eliminating the need for manual translation tools.

The feature is rolling out now, and needs to be manually enabled.

Google Workspace users enjoy access to a trove of productivity apps, from Google Calendar, Drive, Slides, and Docs to coordinate and work on tasks, to Google Meet, Gmail, and Google Chat for communication.

The latter, Google Chat, which is available within Gmail and also as a standalone platform on the web and on mobile devices, steadily receives new features. For reference, over the years, the platform has gained support for spaces, huddles, and even voice messages, with in-development features like the recently leaked 'Board' yet to make their way.

Today, the tech giant announced a new feature for Google Chat that will be the most beneficial for teams spread across the globe. Automatic in-line translation, which Google has aptly titled 'translate for me,' has begun rolling out today, and is expected to be widely available by the end of January 2025.

The feature, which was first announced at Google Cloud Next 2024, can automatically detect messages from over 120 languages and translate them to the user's preferred Google services language. This essentially eliminates the tedious process of copying and pasting messages sent in a foreign language into a translation tool like Google Translate.

Source: Google

The process is automated, which means you'll see the translated message by default. However, users will have an in-line option to revert and view the message in its original language. It's worth noting that the feature will not be enabled by default when it lands for you. You'll have to manually go into Settings → Automatic Translations to enable the feature.

Alternatively, if you're accessing Google Chat via Gmail, you'll need to head to Settings → See all settings → Chat and Meet (in the top bar) → Manage Chat Settings → Automatic Translations. The feature's arrival will likely be marked with a blue banner on Google Chat's home screen, similar to this banner highlighting Compact mode's arrival.

Other noteworthy information

For starters, the translated message will only be visible to you. Additionally, Google notes that automatic translations might not work if the message is "short" or if the source language is unclear. The tech giant didn't specify a word count for what it meant by short.

Additionally, on mobile, only messages that arrive after the feature lands for you will appear translated. However, if the user reinstalls the Google Chat app, even older messages will appear translated. There's no such limitation on the web, and a simple refresh should be enough to surface all messages, old and new, as translated.

The feature is rolling out now for Google Workspace customers with Gemini Business and Enterprise or AI Meetings and Messaging add-ons.