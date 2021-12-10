Google Chat's interface for sending messages and media has been a bit cluttered at the moment with individual buttons for emoji, uploaded media, GIFs, attaching Drive documents, starting a Meet session, or creating a new calendar event. Nearly all of those buttons will soon be swept under one big + icon.

Found in testing just a short while ago, all desktop and Android users will soon see the new streamlined menu interface below that should move most Google integrations away from the message bar. In the case of Android, users there will also see options for text formatting and general media sharing as well.

The change is rolling out over the next 2 weeks. Google Chat users on iOS will look forward to a similar change early next year.

