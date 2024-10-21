Key Takeaways Google Chat introduces an AI-generated summaries feature for catching up on group conversations easily.

The summaries appear in the Google Chat home page as a bullet-point synopsis, so users don't have to open individual threads.

Chat Summaries are available for Google Workspace customers and will roll out to all users soon.

Never slog through a long thread of missed messages in a group chat again. There's a new feature coming to Google Chat that will help users catch up on pesky unread conversations. A simple click of the 'summarize' button will create a bulleted synopsis of the message content. It will work on even the most affordable Android phones.

The feature, called simply Summaries, is powered by Google Gemini (via Android Central). It is designed to help get you up to speed up quickly on what you've missed in group conversations, spaces, and threads. The summaries will appear in the Google Chat home view, so there's no need to open individual threads.

Here's how Google Chat summaries works

Close

Source: Google

You'll need to have smart features and personalization turned on if you want to access chat summaries. The summaries are generated with Google Gemini, which scans all the messages in a thread and is able to identify the most important points in a conversation. The AI is great at presenting them in a concise and easy-to-read format. If you've seen it scan search results or emails, you'll already be familiar with it.

To turn it on, follow these steps:

Turn on smart features for web and mobile

Open Gmail and click on the settings gear icon .

. Choose See all settings .

. Under the General tab, scroll to Smart features and personalization .

tab, scroll to . Check the box.

Click Save.

Here's how you can use Chat summaries

There are two different ways to generate chat summaries, depending on what device you're using. If you're on desktop, simply hover on an unread conversation and click Summarize. On mobile, simply long-press on an unread conversation and the summaries will generate in a pop-up window.

Chat summaries are rolling out right now to all Google Workspace customers with Geminin Business, Enterprise, Education, and Education Premium accounts. It will start rolling out to Scheduled Domain customers after 15 days, and that's when everyone else will get it, as well. It's available on web, Android, and iOS.

This is one of those AI updates that could actually be useful, and shows Google is going all-in with Google Chat , at least for now. The company added video messaging to the platform just last month.