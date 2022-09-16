Like many other Google services and Android itself, Google Chat has offered Smart Replies for more than four years now. But in contrast to Android, which has long offered smart replies in many languages, Chat stuck with English only since the inception of the feature. This is no longer the case, as the company has announced that it’s expanding Smart Replies to French, Portuguese, and Spanish.

The news comes as part of a Google Workspaces update and is as straightforward as it can get. If you’re familiar with Smart Replies, you know that it will offer you context-based quick-reply options for your colleagues’ or friends’ messages in English. This same capability is now available for French, Portuguese, and Spanish, too. The system is even smart enough to recognize which language you’re using in a given message. If you work for an international company and write with multiple people in multiple languages, you will be able to benefit from the introduction of the feature all the same.

Smart Replies are automatically upgraded with this improved language support—there is nothing you need to do on your end. If you’ve deactivated Smart Replies over the years, it’s simple enough to turn them back on, too. You just need to head to Settings in the top right of the Chat website and then navigate to Smart Reply, and enable the feature.

Smart Replies have become a staple feature in many Google products. On Android, the underlying algorithm locally analyzes messages you receive in your notifications and will offer a few pre-determined replies based on what you're chatting about. Smart Replies are also baked into Google Messages, popping up near your text entry field. A similar system is available in Gmail and Google Docs, where Google guesses your next few words as you write and offers suggestions.

Right now, Google says that the new Smart Replies are only available on Chat on the web, but we wouldn’t be surprised if they will roll out to Android shortly. If you’re still new to Google’s Hangouts successor and interested in getting started with it, be sure to learn how to use Google Chat.