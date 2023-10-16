Summary Google Chat integrates smart replies in group messages and spaces.

The smart replies feature employs machine learning techniques to offer users up to three tailored suggestions, which can be easily sent or tweaked to fit the conversation's context.

Smart replies for groups and spaces are currently available on the web version of Google Chat and may soon be available on Android devices.

In the ever-evolving world of digital communication, convenience is king. Tech juggernauts continually strive to improve user experience, focusing on intuitive interfaces and intelligent features. Google Chat, part of the tech titan's extensive Google Workspace suite, is no stranger to this trend. Following the integration of features like smart compose and autocorrect, Google Chat now brings smart replies to group messages and spaces.

As Google explains on its Workspace blog, the integration of smart replies in groups and spaces is particularly valuable in a team setting. The feature facilitates quicker responses to colleagues, thereby streamlining project advancements.

Google says it employs machine learning techniques for its smart replies in Chat. The algorithm discerns which messages might require a response and then offers users up to three tailored suggestions, much like in one-on-one chats or in Android system notifications. With a couple of clicks, users can send a response or tweak the suggested replies to better fit the conversation's context.

The rollout requires no specific actions from end-users. Smart replies will manifest automatically in conversations. For those who previously deactivated the feature, reactivation is a breeze. You just have to navigate to settings and toggle the "Smart Reply" option.

It's worth noting that Google’s commitment to enhancing communication isn't limited to Chat alone. From Android notifications to Google Messages and even Gmail, smart replies has been embedded across platforms.

Currently, smart replies for groups and spaces are available only on the web version of Google Chat. However, it wouldn’t be a stretch to anticipate its availability on Android devices soon.

About a year ago, the company already brought another improvement to smart replies in Google Chat. In addition to English, the feature received support for Spanish, French, and Portuguese.