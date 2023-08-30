Summary Google Chat is partnering with Mio to allow messaging interoperability between Google Chat, Slack, and Microsoft Teams, leading to a more unified communication experience across platforms.

We all have friends, family members, and other contacts scattered across various messaging apps. Navigating between the different platforms can lead to missed messages, segmented conversations, and a muddled user experience. However, recent developments promise to reduce these barriers, fostering a more unified approach to communication.

As announced on its Workspace blog, Google has made an exciting revelation that may reshape the way organizations communicate. Google Chat, already embarking on its journey to cater more robustly to enterprise users, is now widening its scope by partnering with Mio, a leading collaborative interoperability solutions provider. With Mio's help, Google Chat will soon allow messaging interoperability between itself and other major platforms like Slack and Microsoft Teams. This feature is presently in beta, with the hope of a broader release by early 2024.

Such a move holds significant implications for administrators and organizations. The underlying aim is to break down the silos of communication, ensuring that no message goes unnoticed and reducing the hassle of switching between multiple chat tools. Mio's role in this partnership is pivotal, acting as the bridge that creates a seamless experience between Google Chat and other essential communication tools. However, it's worth noting that leveraging Mio's interoperability capabilities will necessitate Mio licenses.

Google Chat's journey has been eventful, to say the least. A symbolic move last year witnessed the transition of the remaining Hangouts users to Google Chat, turning the page on Google's varied attempts at perfecting its messaging solutions. Currently, with a keen eye on serving web and enterprise users, Google Chat is gearing up to challenge stalwarts like Slack with new productivity features for teams.

The most recent redesign and feature additions to Google Chat were driven by its commitment to enterprise users. One such feature, reminiscent of Slack, is the "Huddles" function, designed for swift audio calls with teammates. There's also an intriguing integration of Duet AI, enabling users to interact with AI as if it were a teammate, streamlining tasks like content review and document summarization.