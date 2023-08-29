Summary Google Chat is focusing on enterprise users by adding new productivity tools like Huddles for impromptu meetings.

The update gives Chat a minor visual makeover and now allows up to 500,000 participants in communities.

The most exciting change is the addition of Duet AI, which allows users to chat with the AI as if it were a team member and use it for various tasks like content checking and summarizing documents.

When Google finished migrating the last few Hangouts users over to Chat late last year, it marked the symbolic end of a tumultuous journey that saw the company try its hand at what seemed like every messaging solution it could think of. By comparison, Google is laser-focused now, investing its efforts in Chat for web and enterprise users and RCS for texting. Now, the company has announced some major changes in the pipeline for Google Chat.

With Google Chat's focus on enterprise users, its main competitors now are apps like Slack, which are designed to help team members not only communicate, but actively coordinate on projects. With that in mind, Google has announced a new interface for Chat and the addition of several new productivity tools (via The Verge).

First is a new Huddles function that works similarly to Slack's feature of the same name, giving you a quick way to jump into an audio call with teammates on a project. Once the Huddle is started, you can easily enable your camera for video chatting or share your screen with your coworkers.

Chat has also received a minor visual update and expanded support to as many as 500,000 participants in communities, which should be particularly helpful for crowdsourced projects or Chat communities being used as public forums. But perhaps the most exciting change has to do with Google's new Duet AI utilities.

Now, you can chat directly with Duet AI as if it were a member of your team. Google suggests use-cases like getting the AI to check your content, having it summarize documents somebody shared, or using it to quickly catch up on conversations you missed. Presumably, this feature will still require you to sign up for beta access to Duet AI through Google Labs.

Google doesn't specify when these changes will roll out to users, but Workspace rollouts usually happen over the course of 15 days starting from the date of announcement. However, considering some of these changes involve generative AI and Google has so far taken a cautious approach to its rollout of such features, Chat's latest changes may take longer than usual to reach all users.