Summary Google Chat is adding participant avatars to unread group chats, making it easier to prioritize messages in large teams.

The feature will be available to all Chat users across the web, Android, and iOS platforms over the next couple of weeks.

While a useful addition, this isn't a new feature by any means, with almost every other major alternative service offering participant avatars in some form.

It's been a busy last few months for Google Chat, starting with a redesigned logo in December, while the mobile apps have undergone a few design changes in the past couple of months. The Chat app is also developing features like voice messages, which are already a staple of most messaging apps. We can now add another common messaging feature to the list, with Google announcing the inclusion of participant avatars for unread group chats (spaces).

This feature is a long time coming, particularly for an app that positions itself as a viable competitor to some of the popular collaborative communication platforms like Slack, Microsoft Teams, etc. Apps like Slack provide a consistent view of the participants' avatars even after reading the thread. Google's blog post doesn't make it clear if this will be the case with the new update for Chat.

Nevertheless, it's a good feature addition to the app, letting you quickly pick and choose which threads to read and which ones to disregard, especially if you're in a large team with hundreds or thousands of members. Google says these unread thread avatars will be available across the web as well as Android and iOS platforms, thus offering a consistent experience to Chat users regardless of the device they're on.

There are no account-based restrictions or an admin toggle to enable these avatars, with Google saying it will finish rolling out over the next couple of weeks. Thankfully, availability isn't restricted to a handful of Workspace tiers, with even free or personal Google account holders being able to view avatars for unread threads in spaces, according to Google.

While this is certainly one of the more useful additions to Google Chat, a January redesign left a lot to be desired. The Mentions tab was relegated inside the pill-shaped container's three-dot menu along with the Starred messages option. This visual change is also active within the Google Chat tab within the Gmail mobile and web apps.