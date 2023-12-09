Summary Google Chat on Android has received a new logo and sleeker status bar icon with a vibrant and modern update.

However, some users may find it hard to differentiate between icons in Google's tie-dye logo redesign, making them blend in with other Workspace apps.

While the unified aesthetic is good for brand recognition, apps are starting to blend together, and users may appreciate some individuality in the design.

Some people have been loud and clear about their dislike of Google's idea to tie-dye every logo in its Workspace suite. While the four primary colors might be eye-catching elsewhere, some users find it hard to differentiate between icons, especially at a glance. Regardless, Google Chat wasn't spared the same treatment, and now the Android version is proudly flaunting the same redesign.

The new logo was briefly teased during this year’s Workspace Summit. While the chat bubble shape remains the same, the iconic green has gotten a vibrant makeover. Instead of just one shade, the new logo features a mix of green and blue, with a touch of yellow and red for good measure. In the middle, there's a white chat bubble cleverly formed from the icon's negative space, all surrounded by a rounded white background.

Google Chat isn't just getting a new logo, the status bar icon is getting a makeover too. With the latest update (version 2023.11.26.x), you'll find the icon looking sleeker and more user-friendly, as per 9to5Google.

Google Chat's new logo is a double-edged sword. On one hand, it's a vibrant and modern update that aligns with the rest of Google Workspace. But on the other hand, that same uniformity means it blends in too well, making it hard to spot in your app drawer. Imagine scrolling through your apps and completely missing it because, surprise, it looks just like every other Workspace app. While the redesign has its merits, it's important to acknowledge the potential downside of sacrificing individuality for a unified aesthetic.

Anyway, Google's on a mission to make all its apps look like they belong to the same family, and Chat is the newest recruit. Still, some holdouts like Google Tasks, Play Books, YouTube, Google Earth, Docs, Sheets, and others are standing their ground. But seeing as Google's been hard at work giving all its apps a makeover with that signature four-color style, it's only a matter of time before they succumb to the rainbow invasion.

While this consistency might be good for brand recognition, it's also starting to feel like all the apps are blending together. Maybe Google went a little overboard with the rainbow paintbrush. While a cohesive look is great, we still need our apps to stand out on their own. After all, what's the point of an app icon if it just blends into the crowd of lookalikes?

Maybe next time, Google should consider adding a splash of individuality to the mix. After all, a little variety goes a long way, especially when it comes to keeping our fingers from tapping the wrong icon.