Google Chat has seen a big overhaul since it absorbed the beloved Hangouts app. The service enjoys all the conventional chat features, including groups and individual texts. One of the pet peeves of people who use Google Chat is the lack of messaging quoting in replies. This generally wouldn't be considered a major omission since the app already offers in-line threads. But it's always nice to have that extra option in a communications app, and Google will recognize that with a new server-side update to the app rolling out now.

The company announced the arrival of message quoting in replies through its Workspace blog while also providing a visual representation of how it works. This may not particularly change the way you use Chat, but it's a welcome addition nonetheless. With that being said, almost every other chat app in the market has this feature in some form, so we can't help but think that Google's a little late to the party here.

Google elaborates that the quote in a reply contains the link to the original message, which is standard behavior. There are no controls to be toggled for it to appear, and people should start seeing it appear through May.

All Chat users can find message quoting on the app when the rollout is finished. Google is making it available to everybody, including personal accounts, Workspace account holders, and legacy G Suite Business/Basic subscribers.

This functionality tweak follows a big Material Design refresh last month, on top of some minor additions Google Chat has received over the past year or so. With Slack positioned as one of Chat's biggest competitors, Google implemented a handful of minor features that sought to bring parity with its rival communications app.