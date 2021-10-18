Does your team hang around on Google Chat a lot? Sure, we believe you. Anyways, plenty of conversation can bring up plenty of items you'll need to be reminded of and there'll soon be a simple, new feature to help you do that.

Google Chat is rolling out the ability to mark messages and threads as read or unread.

Image Gallery (2 Images)
google-chat-mark-as-read-1
Expand
google-chat-mark-as-read-2
Expand

You'll be able to do this in Spaces and with direct messages. On mobile, just tap and hold on a message or go into the conversation options and select Mark as unread or Mark as read.

google-chat-mark-as-read-3

On desktop, hover over a message or thread to find the options.

Marking media as unread will generate a badge. Once you've read up on them, you can mark them as read to remove the badges.

The feature rollout begins today and runs for 15 days.

watch4-maps
The excellent Samsung Galaxy Watch4 is at its lowest price ever right now

Save $30 on the first Wear OS 3 smartwatch

Read Next
Related Topics
About The Author
Jules Wang (1164 Articles Published)

Jules joined the Android Police team in 2019. Before that, he was at Pocketnow. He loves public transportation, podcasts, and people in general. He also likes to take views from the bigger picture in technology from how people are attracted to it to how it's utilized across every other industry.

More From Jules Wang