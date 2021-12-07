Love it or hate it, you cannot ignore Google Chat. The messaging service has been deeply integrated into Gmail and Google Calendar, either making your life easier or more frustrating, depending on your outlook. Aimed primarily at businesses, Google has been rapidly improving Chat with timely new additions and enhancements. The big G is now further enhancing the Chat experience inside the Gmail app by rolling out the ability to make one-to-one Meet calls. This means you will no longer have to share meet links when you want to talk to just one person, as the voice or video call will be initiated directly.

In its announcement, Google says that the introduction of this feature will make it easier for colleagues to connect with each other in a post-pandemic hybrid work era. You will see the voice or video call options in the top-right corner of the Gmail app while messaging your colleagues or friends from the Chat tab. Missed calls will be highlighted with an icon by each contact in the chat list, as will ongoing calls, which will also be marked by a blue banner at the top of the display showing the person's name and call duration.

Oddly enough, the feature is only making its way to Gmail for Android and iOS for now, with the Chat app due to get the functionality sometime in the future. If you try to join a call from the Google Chat app, you'll be redirected to the Gmail app for joining it. Both parties must be on the latest version of the Gmail app for 1:1 calls to work properly. There was no word from Google on whether the feature will be expanded to include group voice and video calls in the near future.

The changes are rolling out for both personal and Workspace Google accounts.

