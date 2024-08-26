Key Takeaways Google Chat has recently gained new functionality, like Gemini summaries and an option to send emails to someone directly on the platform.

Automation features, seen first at the Google Cloud Next event, are now being integrated into Google Chat.

IFTTT integration should help automate workflows for businesses using Google Chat, and the integration is available to try out now.

Google Chat is the tech giant's go-to messaging platform for teams, built right into Gmail, and available in browsers, and as a standalone application.

In an attempt to make the platform more useful, Google Chat recently gained extended functionality, like Gemini-powered conversation summaries, and an option to send emails to someone directly on Google Chat. Now, the platform is taking significant steps towards integrating automation features that were first announced at Google Cloud Next earlier this year.

IFTTT, short for If This, Then That, is a commercial automation platform that allows users to program specific responses to automatically trigger when certain events happen. As part of its integration with Google Chat, its main task is to help users to create custom workflows and automate repetitive tasks by essentially allowing them automate Chat with "1,000+ of today's most popular apps," according to Google.

This can include workflows like "sending an onboarding email to a customer that’s added as a new member to a space," or sending a "message to a space when a new file is added to a Google Drive, Dropbox, or Box folder."

Users should also be able to post updates directly from social media and messaging platforms like Discord, Facebook, and X (Twitter) to a Google Chat space. For businesses, teams and companies, this means easier workflows and productivity, as repetitive tasks, like welcome messages, can easily be automated.

IFTTT is available to integrate now

Source: IFTTT

Getting started with IFTTT is as easy as visiting its Google Chat integration website and signing in with your Google account. The integration is available to try out now to all Google Workspace customers, Workspace Individual Subscribers, and users with personal Google accounts.

In addition to the IFTTT integration, Google Chat is also introducing support for the UKG Flow app. While support for the app is rolling out now, Google has indicated that it must first be installed by account admins before it can be used freely in organizations that use the software. Support for the app essentially means that users would be able to perform common actions, like logging in, punching in/out, requesting time off, and more seamlessly within Google Chat.

UKG Flow, too, is available to all Google Workspace customers, Workspace Individual Subscribers, and users with personal Google accounts.