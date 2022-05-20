Those red banners that appear in your Gmail messages when you see a piece of potential malware are making their way to Google Chat for the very first time. Google intends to encourage you to think before you click on potential phishing material with these clear warnings, and the feature is difficult to ignore.

The wording will say, "This invite is suspicious" when you're first sent a message from a user with a personal Google account. It'll then continue with, "This conversation contains links to known phishing sites that may try to steal your information."

You'll then get the option to block the conversation, or you can accept it anyway if you're confident the material is safe. This is mainly designed as one step for you to interrogate the information on-screen, such as the person's name, your relationship with them, and what they've messaged.

Google has offered these features in Gmail and Google Drive before, plus it has recently brought similar to Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides. If you don't yet have the feature in those three services, you should soon see it arrive.

The new changes to Google Chat are rolling out now, and you should expect to see these pop up in your conversations within the next two weeks. It'll be available for all Google Workspace customers, alongside legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers and those who use personal Google accounts. If you don't want the warnings, admins will be able to turn off the feature, but this will remain on by default until they do.

About The Author James Peckham (65 Articles Published) James is the Managing Editor of Android Police. He previously worked at TechRadar, and he has been covering smartphones for the best part of a decade. More From James Peckham