Summary Google Chat is rolling out its new Board tab to let users pin important messages, files, and links in a central space for easy access.

Google Chat now also allows users to name their group direct messages, making it simpler to find and manage multiple conversations.

The Board tab and group DM naming are being gradually released to all Google Workspace customers, Workspace Individual subscribers, and users with personal Google accounts. Expect the full rollout to take up to a month.

Google Chat is rolling out two new key features to enhance the team collaboration and communication app's functionality.

The collaborative messaging platform recently gained a new polling feature, similar to WhatsApp, to help teams make quick decisions. Now, it is finally gaining the previously-leaked "virtual bulletin board," which should help teams keep important information organized in a central space.

As highlighted by the tech giant in a Workspace update post on Thursday, via 9to5Google, the new board tab can be used by team members to pin and share important messages, files, links, and more. The board essentially eliminates the need to save important messages elsewhere, or having to scroll through endless message history to find essential resources. The board is highlighted next to your conversation stream, and can be hidden when you don't need to retrieve information from it.

According to Google, the board can be extremely useful for Project Managers to maintain a single source of truth for all project-related materials, for team leaders to maintain a dedicated space for regularly used information and resources, and for HR or training departments to help newcomers quickly access onboarding materials.

Source: Google

There is no admin control for the feature. Space managers, however, can restrict edit access to the board. The Board tab is rolling out now to Google Workspace customers, Workspace Individual Subscribers, and users with personal Google accounts. It can take up to a month for the feature to roll out to you.

Your Google Chat group DMs can be named now

Source: Google

Up until now, group messages on Google Chat have been labeled with the first names of all users in the chat. Now, you have the option to title these chats directly from the chat menu. You simply tap on the group chat's title and navigate to 'Name this chat,' as seen in the image above.

Similar to the Board tab, there is no admin control for this feature. It's worth noting though that the new group name you set will be visible to all members of the group DM.

Group DM naming functionality is rolling out now to all Google Workspace customers, Workspace Individual Subscribers, and users with personal Google accounts. It can take up to a month for the feature to be widely visible.