There are already more emoji in existence than you will ever use, and we're only getting more added all the time. How in the world is anyone supposed to keep up? Understandably, many of us fall into the habit of using a subset of our favorite emoji more than the rest. Now Google Chat is helping to make your go-to emoji easier to access than ever, with the introduction of a "frequently used" section.

Up at the top of Chat's emoji picker, you'll now see a section populated with the emoji you use most often, so you don’t need to comb through the entire catalog or use the included emoji search bar. Obviously, that should make it easier to find and use the emoji you frequent when reacting to messages, penning a response, or setting your status. Of course, this isn’t a feature unique to Chat by any means, and the app is catching up to the likes of WhatsApp, Telegram, and Gboard, which have offered a frequently/recently used emoji section for years.

Frequently used emoji are accessible now in the Google Chat Android app and the service's web interface. Google says that iOS should be getting it soon, probably in the next few weeks.