Summary Google Chat has added Starred messages to its mobile apps, allowing users to prioritize important messages.

The redesign includes moving the Mentions tab into a three-dot menu within the navigation bar, which may cause some confusion initially.

The changes will be available to all Google Chat app users on iOS and Android, but it could take a couple of weeks to become widely available.

Google Chat has undergone a couple of design changes since late last year, starting with the introduction of a bottom navigation bar on its mobile apps. This was followed up by a logo redesign in line with a few other Google Workspace apps. Google Chat is now picking up another visual upgrade with the addition of Starred messages on iOS and Android.

The web version of Google Chat added support for Starred messages back in November, as noted by the Workspace blog. This feature is now ready to make it to the mobile apps, involving a rearrangement of the bottom navigation bar. To accommodate this, Mentions has been moved inside a three-dot menu within the pill-shaped container, joining the new Starred option, as shown below. In its previous form, Mentions was the fourth option in the navigation bar after Home, Direct Messages, and Spaces.

Google says this change "helps you stay on top of your most important messages," but it can be quite confusing at first glance, especially with the Mentions option disappearing. As 9to5Google notes, the existing arrangement of the pill-shaped container is still present within the Gmail app's Chat experience, pictured below.

The navigation bar of the Google Chat app inside Gmail

When the feature is available, users will be able to star messages by long-pressing the chat and tapping the star. You can unstar a message by going to the newly added shortcut or by going to the message directly, Google says. These changes will appear to all Google Chat app users on iOS and Android, irrespective of whether they are on a personal account or any of the Workspace tiers. However, it could take a couple of weeks to reflect across all devices.

Google also had a couple of other noteworthy Workspace-related announcements over the weekend. Gmail users on iOS and Android will soon have an easier way to combat spam emails with an Unsubscribe button right on top of the email rather than being hidden behind the three-dot menu. We knew this change was coming, thanks to AssembleDebug's reporting back in November.

Close

Unsubscribe option on the Gmail mobile app (left); Updated Unsubscribe window on the web version (right)

Gmail on the web is getting a reworded box for Unsubscribe (shown above), with the added option to report the email as spam. The Report spam button is recommended if the user didn't sign up to receive mails from the sender. This would "help protect all Gmail users from unwanted email," according to Google.

Gmail app's side-mounted navigation bar on tablets and foldables

Lastly, after multiple Google apps, including Drive, picked up a sidebar, the Gmail app for tablets and foldables is ready for the same treatment. There are reports dating back to December mentioning the appearance of a navigation rail on the Gmail app for tablets. Meanwhile, foldable smartphones have seen this navigation rail since at least July, indicating that these changes are part of a phased rollout.