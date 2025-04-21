Summary Google Chat on Android could soon get Gemini features for better collaboration, as found in an APK teardown.

Gemini features in Chat include summarizing long conversations and answering questions among others.

Message scheduling is also coming to Chat, allowing for sending messages at specific dates and times.

Google Chat’s strongest suit has to be its deep integration with Google’s various Workspace apps. That cross-platform collaboration often comes in handy when you’re deep into the Google ecosystem at your workplace. Back in October last year, Google Chat received a bunch of Gemini-powered features — though only on the web, leaving those with Android handsets waiting. Now, Google is finally preparing to bring those same Gemini features to Chat on Android, along with a long-awaited option to schedule messages.