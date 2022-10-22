Search is an important aspect of Google's expertise. Beyond the well-known online search engine, the company is constantly working on improving the search experience for its apps and services. An app like Gmail, for example, has a ton of search functions on board with new features being added every so often. However, there's always scope for improvement. It seems like Google understands this pretty well, as it has unveiled new search-related additions coming to apps like Gmail and Chat.

Google Chat users on mobile will start seeing suggestions pop up as they type the query in the search box. The suggestions will be based on your search history, thus making it easier to get to the chats you're most often looking for if they contain a specific message or file.

Next up is an update to Gmail labels, allowing you to focus your search on a particular Gmail label within the app. This, Google says on its Workspace Updates blog, will only return results that are found within the label. Naturally, it can also be accomplished by selecting a search chip within the Gmail app's search bar.

Lastly, Gmail on the web is getting a minor improvement which will show related results when the query you typed in doesn't return any precise results. Fuzzy results have definitely helped people get what they want in other circumstances and it should definitely help here.

Google says search suggestions on Google Chat is currently available on Android devices right now while iOS devices will get it by the end of the month. All of Gmail's new features are available right now. The best news of all is that you don't need to have a Google Workspace account to take advantage of these handy tools as all Google accounts are getting them.