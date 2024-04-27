Summary AI-powered Smart Summary feature coming soon to Google Chat for Android, allowing users to generate summaries manually.

Similar to Gemini-powered summaries in Gmail, Smart Summary on Chat will help users save time and get more done efficiently.

When available, users will be able to generate AI summaries by long-pressing a conversation.

AI chatbots are everywhere today, with giants like OpenAI and Google leading the pack. The latter's efforts with Gemini have spread into some of its Workspace services, helping users get a lot more done in much less time. While there are plenty of things that Gemini can do already, the ability to generate summaries is one of the most commonly found tools, with Gmail for Android being its latest recipient. We're now learning that similar AI-based summaries could also make it to Google Chat.

The folks at PiunikaWeb dug into the Google Chat app for Android to uncover strings mentioning an AI-based conversation summarizer feature named Smart Summary. While Chat already provides automated summaries, strings show that users will also be able to manually generate a summary for a particular thread on demand, a feature that Google says is coming soon on this support page.

Considering that the Gmail app recently received similar Gemini-powered summaries, it was only a matter of time before the Chat app received the same treatment. While the app's strings reveal how users will be able to activate these summaries for conversations in Chat, the mention of Duet AI within the code indicates that it hasn't been updated in a while. To jog your memory, Google rebranded Duet AI to Gemini for Workspace back in February to maintain consistency across its products.

How will Smart Summary work?

Close

While there are no screenshots detailing what Smart Summary on Chat will look like, it could resemble Gmail's Summarize this email feature (pictured above), save for some minor and expected UI differences. Meanwhile, the strings uncovered by PiunikaWeb reveal that users will be able to activate Smart Summary by long pressing a conversation (and presumably tapping a button), which sounds simple enough.

Google Chat will also warn users that these summaries "won't always get it right" and that they "do not represent Google's views," which is boilerplate stuff for AI products in 2024. The ability to summarize chats on demand is a handy addition to the app and one that we'll eagerly look forward to. However, there's currently no timeline for its arrival on the Google Chat app, so we could be in for a bit of a wait.