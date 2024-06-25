Summary Google is said to be working on a project that focuses on creating customizable AI chatbots based on personality and appearance.

Rumored to launch as early as this year, Google may partner with influencers to use their likeness for chatbot creation.

Integrating a personalized AI chat service into products like YouTube could increase accessibility to users, potentially giving Google an edge in a competitive field.

Ready or not, the AI revolution is here, and it’s popping up in different areas of our lives. In some instances, you might notice AI-based features on a social media platform. Other times, AI technology may come with a device like a new phone. Google is one of the Big Tech companies leading the charge toward an AI-driven future, and it’s already made plenty of strides on that front through the development of Gemini. Now, some believe the business is specifically focusing on how AI could be used to alter the chatbot experience.

According to a report from The Information, Google is developing a competitor to Character.AI, the chatbot service based on deep learning and language models (via 9to5Google). With Character.AI, users can develop their own “personalities” to chat with, based on fictional characters or real-life people. As suggested by sources close to the Google Labs project, the company’s iteration would specifically allow users to create bots based on personality and appearance — all powered by Gemini models.

How would Google debut a new AI chatbot?

It's rumored that Google may partner with influencers to use their likeness for chatbot creation, and it could launch as early as this year. There is also the possibility of integrating the AI chat service into YouTube, which Meta has already toyed with across its own platforms. However, much of the success of such a project could depend on whether it debuts on mobile, where it would be more easily accessible to users.

Although it sounds complicated, it isn’t too far-fetched to envision such an AI product one day making its way to phones. Google has already seen success in this regard with Gemini, in particular, by integrating it into existing mobile apps. For instance, Gemini access was recently expanded in Google Messages to more devices — this increased its accessibility beyond phones like the Pixel. Not everyone uses the company’s apps for services like messaging and email, but the addition of AI features could change that. Depending on how this AI technology pans out, it may give Google the edge it needs to pass the competition in a crowded field.