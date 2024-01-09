Summary Google is bringing real-time battery information, including suggested charging stops, and estimated charging times, starting with two Ford EVs later this year.

Android Automotive with Google services is expanding its availability to select Nissan, Ford, and Lincoln vehicles later in 2024.

Android Automotive continues to feel more like a full-fledged Android tablet, with features such as real-time weather, entertainment apps, web browsing, and the ability to send trips from your smartphone to the Maps app in your car.

It's CES week, and while that likely doesn't mean much for new smartphone hardware, that doesn't mean Google doesn't have some surprises up its sleeve. In addition to some big changes to Nearby Share and a whole slew of improvements to the company's TV lineup, Google is announcing new features for both Android Auto and cars built on Android Automotive with Google services. Whether you're looking at a new EV or just trying to keep your kids entertained while on the go, there's plenty to look forward to.

Let's start with Android Auto. Despite the popularity of the platform — you know, not including future GM EVs — Auto's latest upgrade sounds pretty limited in scope. That said, it's something you'll be happy about in the future, especially if you do have your eyes set on a new (and again, non-GM) electric car. Starting with the Ford Mustang Mach-E and the F-150 Lightning, your vehicle will share battery stats in real-time with Google Maps. That means you'll have access to suggested charging stops along your route, estimates for battery levels on arrival, and approximations for how long your vehicle will take to charge.

This tool is rolling out in the coming months, but if it can launch before the summer driving season, it should prove to be an indispensable upgrade for owners of… well, two specific, very expensive EVs. It'll be on more vehicles in the future.

Okay, but what about vehicles powered by Google? Android Automotive is available in more cars than ever — including those aforementioned GM EVs — and most of those cars come complete with Google services built-in as well. Today, the company is announcing even broader availability, with apps coming to select Nissan, Ford, and Lincoln cars later in 2024. Google Automotive Services — or, as the brand is referring to it in this blog post, Cars with Google built-in — include Maps, Assistant, and other services accessible through the Play Store.

It's perfect timing too, because Android Automotive is really starting to feel more like a tablet built into your car's dash than ever. Parked vehicles can get real-time weather from The Weather Channel, entertain younger passengers with PBS Kids and Crunchyroll, and finally rolling out in beta, browse the web on Chrome. Considering Opera's been on Automotive for nearly three years, it's about time we saw Google move into this space.

And finally, you can send trips previously planned on your smartphone to the Maps app running on Automotive in your car starting today. Not to harp on GM, but for vehicles that won't support Android Auto in the future, it's great to see Google making up some of the slack here.