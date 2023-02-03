It's easy to dismiss augmented reality as just another future-sounding buzzword, but you may unknowingly use Google’s AR capabilities quite a lot, whether with Lens for features like image translation, or finding your way around with Google Maps. To ensure AR capabilities extend flawlessly to third-party apps, Google certifies phones and tablets that have demonstrated compatibility with its ARCore software development kit (SDK). Google's now updating that list for the first time in months, adding 15 Samsung Galaxy devices to the ARCore roster.

To attain ARCore certification, a smartphone must meet performance benchmarks for camera operation, CPU capabilities, and sensor accuracy, among other things. As smartphone tech advances, new phones regularly receive Google certification. It's been a minute since the last pass, though, and we haven't seen list Google update its ARCore list since July 2022.

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1 seems to have woken Google’s ARCore team up from slumber, because all the fresh additions are Samsung Galaxy phones and tablets. Your newly certified devices are:

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G

Samsung Galaxy A22

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G / Wide5

Samsung Galaxy M22

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G

Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Quantum3

Surprisingly, Google hasn’t added the brand-new Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra models to the list. These phones feature top of the line flagship hardware, and it's just a matter of time until we see them join.