Love confetti? How about arbitrary palindromic holdiays? Use the internet? You probably will have fun using Google today.

Today, the 22nd day of the second month of 2022, is widely known as "Twosday" with it having the most number of twos occurring in a Gregorian calendar shortform date. Well, if we condense the year down to the two-digit format — we'll need to wait a full 200 years until 2222 to get the full monty, though that one won't fall on a Tuesday.

In any case, a Google search of "Twosday" (or "Twos-day," as the company wants to make clear) generates a fall of '2'-shaped confetti on your screen as well as a wish for a happy twos-day 2 you, indeed. First-time searches of the date in any form will also bring about the party. At the bottom of the page, you'll find buttons to either trigger another celebration or share this little Easter egg with your friends.

...okay, seriously, you couldn't have just changed your name to Twogle for a day, Google?

